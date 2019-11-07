Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) versus Pico (NYSE:PICO) Financial Comparison

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) and Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Terreno Realty has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pico has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Terreno Realty and Pico, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terreno Realty 0 1 2 0 2.67 Pico 0 0 0 0 N/A

Terreno Realty presently has a consensus target price of $51.33, indicating a potential downside of 7.61%. Given Terreno Realty’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Terreno Realty is more favorable than Pico.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.2% of Pico shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Terreno Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Pico shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Terreno Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Pico does not pay a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Terreno Realty and Pico’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terreno Realty $151.66 million 24.55 $63.28 million N/A N/A Pico $13.05 million 16.33 -$3.33 million N/A N/A

Terreno Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Pico.

Profitability

This table compares Terreno Realty and Pico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terreno Realty 38.43% 4.60% 3.32% Pico N/A 0.44% 0.43%

Summary

Terreno Realty beats Pico on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C.

Pico Company Profile

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases and sells water assets and land. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

