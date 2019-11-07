Teton Advisors Inc. Buys 6,000 Shares of Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dawson Geophysical were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DWSN. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 238.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 256.1% in the second quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 66,167 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 29.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 93,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 28.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 39,254 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Dawson Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Dawson Geophysical stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,232. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27. Dawson Geophysical Co has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.25. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $36.98 million during the quarter.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

