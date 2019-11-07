TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and selected offshore services including well plugging and abandonment, decommissioning, and diving. TETRA is comprised of three divisions – Fluids, Well Abandonment/Decommissioning and Testing & Services. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Shares of TTI stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $217.26 million, a PE ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 1.76. TETRA Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 972,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 69,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 28.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,582,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,226,000 after buying an additional 1,224,630 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 59.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 27,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 65.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 103,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 40,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

