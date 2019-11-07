Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TPL traded up $10.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $649.39. The stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,351. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.28. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12 month low of $409.00 and a 12 month high of $915.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $619.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $718.40.

Get Texas Pacific Land Trust alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $622.78 per share, for a total transaction of $308,898.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 1,513 shares of company stock worth $978,708 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 103.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.