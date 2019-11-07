Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 4,468 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of National Instruments worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 12.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,961,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,337 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 8,324.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,320,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,445,000 after buying an additional 1,304,761 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in National Instruments by 14.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,007,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,228,000 after buying an additional 1,299,706 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 43.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,278,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,671,000 after buying an additional 691,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in National Instruments by 7,751.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 510,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,165,000 after buying an additional 503,504 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NATI traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.09. 47,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,452. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.89. National Instruments Corp has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $50.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.13.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.63%.

In other National Instruments news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $85,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 344,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,765,597.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $464,795. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

