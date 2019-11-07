Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,205 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 34.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 17.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly sold 407,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $27,315,723.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $68,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 408,913 shares of company stock worth $27,386,014. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $75.00 price target on Best Buy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.59.

Best Buy stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,995. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

