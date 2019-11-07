Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.32 Million Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in CBRE Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CBRE Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 920,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,822,000 after purchasing an additional 111,277 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 101,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 60,557 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,450,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James R. Groch sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $4,057,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 318,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,115,000 shares of company stock worth $167,637,500. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $54.52. 76,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,317. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.68. CBRE Group Inc has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $56.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

