Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.45 Million Stake in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of ONE Gas worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas by 3.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.1% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 4,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGS. UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price objective on ONE Gas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Shares of ONE Gas stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $88.19. The stock had a trading volume of 19,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,564. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.15 and a 200 day moving average of $90.90. ONE Gas Inc has a twelve month low of $75.51 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.26.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $248.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

