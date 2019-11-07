Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Carnival were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,480,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,882,000 after purchasing an additional 240,301 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,734,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,721,000 after buying an additional 3,925,980 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 12,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,311,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,716,000 after buying an additional 4,277,507 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,868,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,074,000 after buying an additional 317,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,960,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,998,000 after buying an additional 757,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $204,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Carnival from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays set a $47.00 target price on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Macquarie set a $53.00 target price on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Carnival to $58.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

NYSE:CCL traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.05. 348,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,143,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.11. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $62.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.