Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,941 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 257.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 218.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 117.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $33,000.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $35,715.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $227,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMC traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.33. 104,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,799. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 44.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

