The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,096,000 after acquiring an additional 466,793 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,636,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,473,000 after acquiring an additional 16,549 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 36.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,490,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,020,000 after acquiring an additional 397,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,467,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,094,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $20.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $521.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $72.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

