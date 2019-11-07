TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 913.07% and a negative return on equity of 212.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

TXMD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.82. 4,303,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $6.09.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, insider John C.K. Iv Milligan bought 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,544,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,152.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $95,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,253,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,861.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 278,549 shares of company stock valued at $790,167. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.11.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

