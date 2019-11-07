Thingschain (TIC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $86,653.00 and $13,006.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Thingschain has traded down 34.7% against the dollar. One Thingschain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thingschain Token Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network.

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

