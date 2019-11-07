THL Credit’s (TCRD) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their hold rating on shares of THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TCRD. ValuEngine raised THL Credit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded THL Credit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.86. 61,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,514. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $215.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.03. THL Credit has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 million. THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 55.49%. Equities research analysts predict that THL Credit will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of THL Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of THL Credit by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of THL Credit by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of THL Credit by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of THL Credit by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

