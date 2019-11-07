Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,740 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Thor Industries by 122.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 70,000.0% during the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert W. Martin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $588,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,950,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $66.73 on Thursday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.05 and a 1-year high of $73.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day moving average of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.97.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on THO shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wellington Shields downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

