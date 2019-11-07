Thore Cash Achieves Market Cap of $45,209.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $45,209.00 and $66,883.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00667743 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010734 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010909 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001156 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

