TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 335 ($4.38) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TIFS. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.38) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 234 ($3.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 277.33 ($3.62).

Shares of LON TIFS traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 208.50 ($2.72). 531,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,273. TI Fluid Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 151.28 ($1.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 219 ($2.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 7.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 190.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 189.90.

About TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

