Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Acquires New Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 12,007 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,641,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,741 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $819,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,202 shares of company stock worth $21,620,104. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX traded down $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $274.11. 1,106,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,171. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $282.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $261.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.58.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

