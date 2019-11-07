Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Acquires New Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 45,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Sunday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on Equity Residential and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

Shares of EQR stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,372. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $63.17 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $685.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.66 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 69.85%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $267,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christa L. Sorenson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.73, for a total value of $56,511.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,947 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,665. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

