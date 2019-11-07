Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,700 Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $34,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 106.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 404.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software to $230.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.00.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $213.00. The stock had a trading volume of 428,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,648. Paycom Software Inc has a 1 year low of $107.46 and a 1 year high of $259.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 97.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.71 and its 200 day moving average is $221.31.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.46 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

