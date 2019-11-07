Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Purchases 502,200 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 85.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,200 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 3.9% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $31,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Daily Journal Corp raised its position in Bank of America by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,700,000 after buying an additional 227,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bank of America by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,116,000 after buying an additional 19,688,816 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1,905.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,604,000 after buying an additional 57,060,331 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,115,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,364,000 after buying an additional 773,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Bank of America by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 36,402,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,666,000 after buying an additional 573,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.23. 68,272,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,261,930. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.59.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $63,527.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,104. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.