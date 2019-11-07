Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Sells 448,740 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 448,740 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $9,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 31,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 585.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.35. 1,261,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,117. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.56. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.01 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

