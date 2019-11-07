Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 121,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,514,000. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF comprises 1.8% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,926,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,021. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $80.71 and a 12-month high of $134.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.31.

