TigerCash Trading Up 20.1% Over Last Week (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 7th. One TigerCash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $172,959.00 and approximately $19.36 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.03 or 0.02815139 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger.

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

