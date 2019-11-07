Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) Trading 6.1% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) traded up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75, 1,300,474 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 92% from the average session volume of 678,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Specifically, Director Peter H. Kamin bought 169,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $274,612.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Jacullo III bought 1,772,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,712,003.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,458,234 shares of company stock worth $3,979,290 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TTS. ValuEngine downgraded Tile Shop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tile Shop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Tile Shop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Tile Shop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $86.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Tile Shop had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $85.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Tile Shop’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tile Shop Holdings Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 17.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,668,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 252,407 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 77.0% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 23,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the third quarter worth $2,046,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 32.5% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

