Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.80

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.80 and traded as high as $27.42. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $27.42, with a volume of 312 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $223.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSBK. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,146 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 54.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

