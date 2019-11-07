Titcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $30,235.00 (TIT)

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded up 23.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 7th. One Titcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Titcoin has a total market capitalization of $30,235.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Titcoin has traded up 42.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,246.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $291.72 or 0.03154037 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00664962 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017115 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000533 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Titcoin Profile

Titcoin (TIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 65,386,636 coins. Titcoin’s official website is www.joy-toilet.com/titcoin. Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin.

Buying and Selling Titcoin

Titcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

