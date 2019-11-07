Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 800 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 68.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 174.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $56,000.

In related news, insider Alex Bellos sold 4,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $314,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at $533,549.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,469,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,065,030.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $73.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.32.

Shares of WSM stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.23. 1,203,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,257. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $71.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.19.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

