Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $853,000 Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 221.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 857,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,304,000 after buying an additional 591,073 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 8.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,375,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,504,000 after buying an additional 339,211 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth approximately $56,479,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 91.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 301,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,999,000 after buying an additional 144,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth approximately $46,326,000. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $402,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,465,058.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $347.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $318.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.67.

Shares of MKTX traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $349.73. 19,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,121. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $199.04 and a one year high of $421.45. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $345.08 and a 200 day moving average of $335.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.37 and a beta of 0.16.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 44.64%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

