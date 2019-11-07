Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 39.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,887,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,082,000 after acquiring an additional 552,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,041,000 after acquiring an additional 162,399 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,266,000 after acquiring an additional 75,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,166,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,983,000 after acquiring an additional 122,411 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,718,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,384,000 after acquiring an additional 110,794 shares during the period.

VIG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.36. 43,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,828. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $121.21.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

