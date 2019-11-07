Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 78,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 127,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $199.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,090. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.94. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $200.85.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.