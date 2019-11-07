Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 68,747 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 68,747 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,432,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,584,000 after buying an additional 1,098,030 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,516,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,309,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,490,000 after buying an additional 596,573 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,450,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

SGMO traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.32. 190,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,465. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $14.53. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 2.79.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGMO. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

