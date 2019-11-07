Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $6.81 Per Share

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Investment analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Monday, November 4th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.81 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.75. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$85.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$80.60.

TSE:TD opened at C$76.21 on Tuesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$65.56 and a 1 year high of C$77.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$74.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$75.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C$1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.79. The firm had revenue of C$10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.09 billion.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 13,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.90, for a total transaction of C$1,069,525.20. Also, Senior Officer Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.50, for a total transaction of C$367,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 157,544 shares of company stock valued at $11,506,158 in the last 90 days.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

