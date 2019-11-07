Totally’s (TLY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Totally (LON:TLY) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on the health services provider’s stock.

LON:TLY traded down GBX 0.38 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 13.25 ($0.17). The stock had a trading volume of 263,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,696. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.81. Totally has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 21.20 ($0.28). The stock has a market cap of $24.14 million and a P/E ratio of -5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

In other news, insider Michael (Mike) Rogers acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £7,000 ($9,146.74). Also, insider Wendy Jayne Lawrence acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £1,800 ($2,352.02). Insiders purchased 70,005 shares of company stock worth $880,045 in the last 90 days.

Totally Company Profile

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of treatments and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate clients, including display screen equipment assessments; post-injury returns to work suitability assessments; podiatry treatment; and sports massage services.

