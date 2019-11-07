Traders Purchase Large Volume of PetIQ Put Options (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,927 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,576% compared to the average volume of 72 put options.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $734.05 million, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.01.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.35. PetIQ had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. PetIQ’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PetIQ will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PETQ. BidaskClub cut shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

In other PetIQ news, insider Will Santana sold 10,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,780,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,699,000 after purchasing an additional 182,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,984,000 after purchasing an additional 133,368 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,228,000 after purchasing an additional 48,552 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,090,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 973,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,076,000 after purchasing an additional 236,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

