Traid Reaches Market Cap of $2,016.00 (TRAID)

Traid (CURRENCY:TRAID) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 7th. During the last week, Traid has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Traid has a total market capitalization of $2,016.00 and $3.00 worth of Traid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traid coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Traid Profile

Traid is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2018. Traid’s total supply is 44,773,840 coins and its circulating supply is 21,833,840 coins. Traid’s official Twitter account is @traid_platform. Traid’s official website is www.traid.tv. Traid’s official message board is www.traid.tv/blog.

Traid Coin Trading

Traid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traid using one of the exchanges listed above.

