TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Increased to C$13.75 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.25 to C$13.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.44% from the company’s current price.

RNW has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.89.

Shares of TSE RNW traded up C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.24. The company had a trading volume of 193,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,422. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.68. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$9.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$111.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$108.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

