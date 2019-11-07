TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 million.

Shares of TMDX traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.61. The stock had a trading volume of 196,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,359. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

