Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 140 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in Facebook by 1.0% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 6,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 202,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,146 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.33.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $190.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,446,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,804,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.15. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $208.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 76,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $13,410,704.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,814,464 shares of company stock worth $892,283,157. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

