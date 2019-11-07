Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,961 Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 73.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 234.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $81,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 99.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period.

EMB stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $112.20. 3,859,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,479,521. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.15 and a 12 month high of $115.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.48.

About iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

