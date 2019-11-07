TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.03-1.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11-1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.54 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.95.

THS traded down $7.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.95. The stock had a trading volume of 166,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,864. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $47.41 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.48.

In other news, VP Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $343,938.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,084,598.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $46,527.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,885 shares of company stock worth $560,580 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

