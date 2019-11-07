Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Given New C$0.25 Price Target at TD Securities

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TV. CIBC lowered shares of Trevali Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$0.35 to C$0.15 in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report on Thursday. Haywood Securities lowered shares of Trevali Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$0.80 to C$0.35 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.45 to C$0.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.39.

TSE TV traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,777. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.17 and a 52-week high of C$0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

