Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRVN. Zacks Investment Research raised Trevena from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research report on Tuesday.

TRVN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.76. 412,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.63. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trevena by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Trevena by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 59,773 shares in the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

