Tricida (TCDA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect Tricida to post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.12. On average, analysts expect Tricida to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TCDA stock opened at $39.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average is $34.35. Tricida has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 14.22, a current ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $149,640.00. Also, SVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $198,273.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,055 shares of company stock worth $2,670,611. Insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $50.00 price target on Tricida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC set a $50.00 target price on Tricida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tricida currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

