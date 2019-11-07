TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.91.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded TriMas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas stock opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average is $30.31. TriMas has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $33.45.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). TriMas had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriMas will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other TriMas news, insider Fisher Steven bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Also, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $226,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.