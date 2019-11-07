Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.02), Zacks Earnings Dates reports. Trivago had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TRVG traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.70. 3,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,862. Trivago has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $7.52. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18.

Get Trivago alerts:

TRVG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.