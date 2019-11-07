Trollcoin (TROLL) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $218,600.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00043233 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00086785 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001297 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00085985 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,148.23 or 0.99099627 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000554 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,319,343 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase.

Trollcoin Coin Trading

Trollcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

