TRON (TRX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $965.12 Million

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 7th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges including OTCBTC, CoinTiger, Exmo and Neraex. During the last week, TRON has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $965.12 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00221194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.79 or 0.01454192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029559 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00117903 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00021839 BTC.

About TRON

TRON’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Kucoin, LiteBit.eu, Coindeal, Binance, HitBTC, Allcoin, Fatbtc, Exrates, Braziliex, Cryptomate, Liqui, CoinEgg, Bibox, RightBTC, Cobinhood, Bit-Z, DigiFinex, Trade Satoshi, Koinex, Hotbit, Tidex, Upbit, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OpenLedger DEX, IDAX, ChaoEX, LBank, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Coinrail, DragonEX, Gate.io, OTCBTC, CoinEx, BitFlip, Kryptono, WazirX, Neraex, Tokenomy, BitForex, Exmo, Coinnest, Bitfinex, OKEx, Bithumb, CoinTiger, Mercatox, Ovis, CoinBene, Stocks.Exchange, Rfinex, Liquid, Huobi, CoinExchange, YoBit, Livecoin, Indodax, LATOKEN, Sistemkoin, CoinFalcon, Bitbns, IDCM, BTC-Alpha and OEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

