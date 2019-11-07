Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Announces Earnings Results

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $99.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.24 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.42. 567,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,631. The firm has a market cap of $834.96 million, a PE ratio of -1,013.33 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.30. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,462,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,982,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,100 shares of company stock valued at $479,606. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRUP. Craig Hallum set a $20.00 price objective on Trupanion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday. TheStreet cut Trupanion from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

