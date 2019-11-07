Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $224.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.38 million.

Shares of TUES traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 113,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,764. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tuesday Morning has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $64.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TUES shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tuesday Morning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on shares of Tuesday Morning and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Tuesday Morning news, Director Terry Lee Burman purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 318,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,224.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Becker purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,750,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,468. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.